Fabrizio Romano offers update on Man United’s mission to extend midfielder’s contract

Manchester United view extending midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ contract as a matter of priority and would like him to pen a new deal before 2022.

That’s according to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has offered fans an update on the Portuguese star’s current situation.

Fernandes, 27, joined United during the winter window of 2020.

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, the world-class midfielder has gone on to feature in 84 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a stunning 69 goals, along the way.

The 27-year-old’s impact, both on and off the pitch has been unrivalled and it now comes as no surprise that the Red Devils’ hierarchy is eager to see the midfielder extend his Old Trafford stay.

Romano has reported that along with extending Paul Pogba’s contract, seeing Fernandes commit his long-term future to the club is also a major priority.

Talks ongoing since July between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes agent. Positive discussions underway – Bruno wants to stay, Man Utd want him to sign new deal by the end of the year. ??? #MUFC Bruno’s contract is now considered the ‘priority’ together with Pogba. pic.twitter.com/t0Pr0zXuRx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2021

Interestingly, it has also been noted that positive talks between both United and the player’s agent Miguel Pinho have been ongoing since earlier in the summer.

