Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has made it clear that Real Madrid is his dream club.

The talented 20-year-old has impressed in his time at the King Power Stadium, looking like one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe.

One imagines there will be top clubs in for Fofana at some point, and Real Madrid could do with strengthening at the back after losing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer.

Fofana was asked about transfer rumours involving Real Madrid in an interview on YouTube, cited by Spanish outlet Marca, and the Frenchman did not make any attempt to hide how flattered he was to be talked about in the same breath as Los Blancos.

“Rumours of Real Madrid?” he said in an interview on YouTube.

“It’s an honour, Real Madrid is the club of my dreams.

“It’s the biggest club in the world and my dream is to play there.”

Leicester fans might not be too impressed by these quotes from Fofana, as they’ll no doubt be keen to see full commitment to their club from the player.

Still, many Foxes supporters will also be used to seeing star names leaving the club, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell being poached by big six sides in recent years.

Fofana could be another who will inevitably leave Leicester for a more glamorous name, whilst hopefully giving the club a sizeable transfer fee from his sale, as those other players mentioned above did.