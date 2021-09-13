Pablo Fornals gives worrying take on West Ham’s poor performance vs Southampton

West Ham attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals seems to have blamed the international break on the team’s lack of fluency this weekend against Southampton.

The Hammers were far from at their best in a frustrating 0-0 draw at the St Mary’s Stadium, in a game they would surely have been the favourites for.

Fornals admits the players didn’t quite have enough time to train together and get a rhythm going before this match.

“We have been two weeks without each other, with a lot of players with their international teams, so we just trained together for two days, but it’s going to happen,” Fornals told WHUTV.

“We’re a great team, we have really good players and of course we’re going to be selected for countries and we have to understand that and try to keep the same moves when we return.”

This doesn’t really seem like a good enough excuse from the Spaniard, and Hammers fans will surely be disappointed.

Of course, all players will suffer a bit from playing so much football and moving between different teams, but this was as true of all the other teams in the league as it was for West Ham this weekend.

Others were able to put this to one side and perform, and David Moyes’ side need to be doing better.