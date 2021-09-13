Gareth Bale injury woes continue as Welshman set for months out

Following his latest unfortunate injury, Real Madrid star attacker Gareth Bale is set to be on the sidelines for several months.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the former Tottenham Hotspur wide-man is set for a prolonged period out of action.

Bale, 32, is understood to have sat out Los Blancos’ domestic win against Celta Vigo due to injuring his hamstring.

The Welshman is believed to have undergone medical tests on Monday where the full extent of his injury was confirmed.

The Mirror note that despite initial fears the 32-year-old would be out of action for several weeks, following his recent tests, Real Madrid’s biggest fears have been realised after it was confirmed the attacker will be out for months instead.

Having returned to Madrid following a loan spell with his old club Spurs, Bale would have been hoping to enjoy a decent campaign, however, now set for a lengthy spell on the injury table, the Wales skipper will be forced to wait for his redemption.