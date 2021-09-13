Gary Neville struggles to back up his praise for Cristiano Ronaldo as Jamie Carragher makes valid point

Following Sky Sports’ latest edition of ‘Monday Night Football’, which sees Everton host Burnley, footballing punditry duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were spotted arguing over world-class superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In light of a stunning summer transfer window that has seen both attackers make incredible switches, with Messi joining PSG and Ronaldo re-signing for Manchester United, both former pros were squabbling over which player has a better impact.

Following the pair’s debate, which did get quite heated in parts, Neville appeared to suggest Ronaldo is the best player to ever grace a football pitch but then struggled to explain why he thinks his old club side will not lift this season’s Premier League title.

Gary Neville @GNev2 tries to say Ronaldo is greater than Messi but gets absolutely burned by Jamie Carragher @Carra23 ?????? pic.twitter.com/a26f9kGhlS — mx (@MessiMX30i) September 13, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports