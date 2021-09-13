Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has shared an amusing anecdote that shows what an influence Cristiano Ronaldo is already having on his team-mates.

The backup ‘keeper says Ronaldo maintains a very strict diet, and it seems that the rest of the Man Utd players are now a bit more aware of what they eat than they had been before.

It’s clear that the Portugal international being able to play at such a high level at the age of 36 is down to the way he takes care of himself, so the rest of this Red Devils squad would do well to learn from him.

See below as Grant tells talkSPORT that before the Newcastle game the squad didn’t rush to have desert like they usually would!

? “On Friday’s you finish your dinner & you have a few cheat food out.” ? “Not one player touched the crumble & custard because everyone was looking at Cristiano’s plate!” Lee Grant tells the story of how Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence put #MUFC players off of dessert pic.twitter.com/NGciSvzuVP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 12, 2021

Grant adds that everyone was keeping an eye on what Ronaldo was eating, whilst joking that the former Juventus man now has the second best body at the club after him!