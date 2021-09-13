Following his hugely unfortunate injury, which saw him suffer a brutal ankle break against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has broken his silence on how the incident unfolded.

Sunday’s Premier League match between Leeds and Liverpool saw both sides go head-to-head for the chance to claim the final three points up for grabs of the weekend.

Looking to extend their unbeaten start to the new 2021-22 season, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would have been confident prior to arriving at Elland Road.

However, as the game unfolded, although it was evident it was the club from Merseyside that were by far the better side, at the hour mark, defender Pascal Struijk and Elliott collided which resulted in the young midfielder coming off a lot worse.

After it became obvious the teenager had suffered a serious injury, referee Craig Pawson was quick to award the Leeds United defender with a straight red card.

Assessing the challenge, which has been widely labelled as unfortunate, Elliott, who has taken to Instagram, has defended his counterpart and admitted sometimes bad luck is just part of the game.