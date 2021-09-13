La Liga President Tebas offers desperate yet exciting prediction for Real Madrid’s transfer plans

For years La Liga has been the home to the best players and probably the two best teams in world football, and their President Javier Tebas has never been shy about gloating over having Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his league.

He didn’t seem to take it so well when Ronaldo left to join Juventus, while the departure of Lionel Messi was a big one as it now means that Barcelona and Real Madrid aren’t as feared as they once were.

If anything the more intimidating teams to face would be Atletico Madrid or Sevilla as they continue to improve, but it would be a surprise if any of the Spanish giants go on to win the Champions League this year.

What Tebas needs is for some marquee players to come to Spain, and a report from Goal has indicated that he’s made a pretty desperate and bold claim about Real next year.

Despite Real having no money to do much in the transfer market this summer and even being so skint that they tried to run off to the newly-formed ESL because their finances were so bad, Tebas says they do have the money to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer.

If you look deeper into his comments it doesn’t actually sound like Real do have the money, it’s more of a cheap shot at PSG and their ability to lose large sums of money while also spending a lot in the transfer market every year, so it may just be another case of sour grapes as his league may need a few years to bounce back due to the financial mismanagement of the big two.

 

