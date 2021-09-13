Leicester City handed Europa League boost as Napoli star major injury doubt

Premier League side Leicester City are just days away from kicking off their Europa League campaign. The Foxes are set to host Serie A giants Napoli in what will be both side’s opening fixture from Group C.

Keen to get off to a winning start, the Foxes will be all too aware that facing one of Italy’s most successful sides will not be an easy task.

However, Brendan Rodgers has been handed a welcome boost after star forward Lorenzo Insigne is a doubt for Thursday evening’s important match.

Having suffered an injury against rivals Juventus during his side’s 2-1 domestic win on Saturday, Insigne may not win the race to be fit enough to play a part against Leicester City on Thursday.

Confirming the squad’s status, a statement on Napoli’s official website reads: “After the success against Juventus, Napoli resumed training this morning at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri prepare the match against Leicester, first day of the Europa League scheduled for Thursday at 9 pm in England.

“The team started the session with a match with small goals. Subsequently, the group was engaged in tactical work. Those who have not played against Juventus since the beginning they played on a small pitch. Mertens and Ghoulam played the entire session as a group. Demme and Osimhen did personalized training on the pitch.

“Lobotka did therapies and personalized work in the field.

“Insigne worked in the gym following the blunt trauma suffered in Saturday’s race.”

Thursday’s Group C match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm and will be broadcast live from the King Power Stadium.

The other fixture set to place in Group C will see Spartak Moscow take on Legia Warsaw on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled for 3.30pm.