Romelu Lukaku suggests two of his former team-mates as Chelsea transfer targets

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly keen for his club to seal a transfer raid on Inter Milan after swapping the San Siro for Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Belgium international has proven a superb purchase for the Blues so far, and one imagines he’ll surely continue to help take Thomas Tuchel’s side that bit closer to being serious Premier League title contenders after a lack of a real centre-forward cost the team last season.

On top of that, Lukaku might also be giving Chelsea useful tips in the transfer market, with the 28-year-old supposedly recommending the west London giants look into signing Inter defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni, according to Sport Mediaset.

Lukaku will know all about these players after playing alongside them at Inter, where they were all key figures in the team’s Serie A title success last season.

Chelsea have a number of other quality options at centre-back, but Antonio Rudiger is in the final year of his contract, while the ageing Thiago Silva might not have that much longer left at this level.

ESPN have also recently reported on Chelsea still being interested in Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, but Skriniar and Bastoni would surely be very solid alternatives.