Man United defender keen to secure permanent transfer out of Old Trafford

Following his summer loan move to Aston Villa, Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly keen to make his Midlands switch permanent.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the young centre-back is enjoying life at Aston Villa Park.

Prior to making the switch back to Villa, Tuanzebe, 23, had struggled for game time under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having started just four Premier League matches throughout the whole of last season, Tuanzebe had continued to see his name drop-down his manager’s pecking order.

This summer saw the Red Devils sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid which paved the way for the 23-year-old to move away in order to stop his career from stagnating further.

MORE: (Video) Romelu Lukaku makes two Aston Villa players look silly as he scores first Stamford Bridge goal for Chelsea

After being named in two of Dean Smith’s starting teams already this Premier League season, Tuanzebe is understood to be happy with his newfound playing time and would like to see his switch turn permanent.

The Sun claim to have spoken to a club insider, who reportedly said: “Axel is playing with a smile on his face and loves the reception Aston Villa fans gave him when he returned to the club.

“He’s very happy in the West Midlands and would welcome a permanent move to the club, if that was to arise.”

United fans – do you think Tuanzebe has a future at Old Trafford or should the club let him move permanently? – Let us know what you think in the comments.