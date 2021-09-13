Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after making the latest Premier League team of the week.

The England international was one of Man Utd’s most improved players last season and ended up being a key performer for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 finalists this summer as well.

Now Shaw has started this season in fine form for the Red Devils again, with Crooks hugely impressed by the way he played in United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo took the headlines with two goals on his second debut for United, but Crooks was also full of praise for Shaw, who had some fine moments, including his assist for Ronaldo’s second goal of the afternoon.

Crooks now says he feels something special is brewing at Old Trafford, and named Shaw as someone who looks like being a key part of that, even if he has been a bit of an unsung hero for a while.

“Is it me or is Luke Shaw looking imperious at the moment?” Crooks wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“The Manchester United full-back brushed Miguel Almiron to one side in the game’s early exchanges as if the Newcastle United playmaker had no right to be on the same pitch, never mind tackle him.

“The England international then proceeded to take his game into the heart of the Newcastle defence to lay on an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo. I haven’t seen Shaw play with the authority he is displaying at the moment.

“There is something quite special brewing at Old Trafford and Shaw is very much a part of it.”

United fans will be pleased to see Shaw getting this kind of recognition, with the 26-year-old truly bouncing back brilliantly after a difficult start to his career with the club, with injuries and personal problems under former manager Jose Mourinho previously derailing his progress.