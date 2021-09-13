Gary Neville warns Man United & Man City about “serious” rivals for the title

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has spoken out on the Premier League title race and heaped praise on what a serious side Chelsea look so far this season.

The Blues surprised a few people by winning the Champions League last season, with Thomas Tuchel making an incredible impact since replacing Frank Lampard as manager back in January.

Chelsea then brought in Romelu Lukaku this summer in what looks like a deal that has the potential to be one of the most important made by any of the big six clubs, even if Man Utd also spent big on bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, while Man City made a real statement purchase in the form of Jack Grealish.

Neville certainly seems convinced that Chelsea are going to be major rivals to both Manchester clubs, as he sounded almost alarmed by how good they look when he spoke about them in the video below on Sky Sports…

“It was interesting because I’d expect Manchester United to beat Newcastle the way in which they did – with or without Ronaldo,” Neville said.

“But then I went home from Salford to watch the Chelsea-Villa game and Villa played well, and Villa are a decent side, but Chelsea again, just like robotic, methodical.

“When they scored that first goal, Lukaku, I just thought, “Ooh, it’s ominous”. The striker scoring, guaranteed, the players in behind him, a good midfield. They’re going to be very difficult to stop.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo joins two Man Utd team-mates in team of the week

“The talk will all be about Manchester – Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United – but Chelsea I think everyone knows they’re serious.

“We’ve watched them now two or three times this season, I watched them against Liverpool at Anfield and it was a real performance.

“They’re just a good team. Good at Arsenal, they’ve got Tottenham next week away from home, that will be interesting.”