Gary Neville singles out Liverpool’s two most irreplaceable players

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has singled out two of Liverpool’s most irreplaceable players after watching their convincing 3-0 win away to Leeds yesterday.

The Reds looked back to their brilliant best as they earned a comfortable three points at Elland Road – the kind of game they might have struggled with for much of last season.

Neville was full of praise for Mohamed Salah in particular, however, as he put in an eye-catching display to help Liverpool to the win.

The pundit, speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, also singled out LFC defender Virgil van Dijk as the team’s other main irreplaceable player…

This is high praise for Salah and Van Dijk, who are undoubtedly world class talents, though they’re also in a squad containing other elite names like Alisson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Van Dijk was badly missed by Liverpool last season, however, while Salah was one of the only players who really kept up his best form as the likes of Mane and Roberto Firmino let their high standards slip a little.