Gary Neville singles out Liverpool’s two most irreplaceable players

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has singled out two of Liverpool’s most irreplaceable players after watching their convincing 3-0 win away to Leeds yesterday.

The Reds looked back to their brilliant best as they earned a comfortable three points at Elland Road – the kind of game they might have struggled with for much of last season.

Neville was full of praise for Mohamed Salah in particular, however, as he put in an eye-catching display to help Liverpool to the win.

The pundit, speaking to Sky Sports in the video below, also singled out LFC defender Virgil van Dijk as the team’s other main irreplaceable player…

More Stories / Latest News
“Anything is possible” for Liverpool thanks to this Reds star, says pundit
Arsenal entered into advanced talks over swap deal but Arteta was unsure about the transfer
Blackburn tweet classy show of support to injured Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott

MORE: “Anything is possible” for Liverpool thanks to ONE player

This is high praise for Salah and Van Dijk, who are undoubtedly world class talents, though they’re also in a squad containing other elite names like Alisson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Van Dijk was badly missed by Liverpool last season, however, while Salah was one of the only players who really kept up his best form as the likes of Mane and Roberto Firmino let their high standards slip a little.

More Stories Gary Neville Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.