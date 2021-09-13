Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher Twitter banter turns sour with brutal personal digs

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher engaged in a bit of an exchange on Twitter this morning, which started out as banter but quickly turned a bit more personal.

The Sky Sports pundits are well known for their friendly rivalry, and can often be seen teasing each other and enjoying a joke at the others’ expense, especially when their old clubs Manchester United and Liverpool are involved.

Things seem to be getting a bit heated now, though, as the pair exchanged some pretty personal insults across social media this morning.

It started with Neville tweeting: “Excelling themselves again @AvantiWestCoast. We haven’t loaded any cutlery packs this morning. Forget assessing Ronaldo on MNF tonight I’m covering this lot. Absolute shambles of a company. Morning everyone…”

MORE: Neville names “serious” problem for Man Utd and Man City

The former Man Utd defender clearly wasn’t in the best of moods, and Carragher mockingly posted an image of himself in response, clearly enjoying a far smoother journey.

This clearly irked Neville, who responded: “You lot sold out to beat tiered lockdowns, won all the pilot events post CV and you’re now celebrating a private contract partner of a Tory government.

“You write for the telegraph, drink red wine and stay in a 5 star hotel in Whitehall. Mr James Carragher Ladies and Gentlemen!”

Carragher didn’t hold back with his response as well, saying: “The Roman Abramovich of league 2, who wants an independent regulator to regulate the Glazers but not the class of 92, used his testimonial money to build a hotel for the fans (they still have to pay & Sat was his biggest taking, let’s analyse that bit of Ronaldo on MNF!)”

Things cooled down a bit from that point on, but one has to wonder if these two actually don’t get on as well as it usually seems…