Reporter gives intriguing update on Steve Bruce situation and what Newcastle fans can do

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Luke Edwards has provided an update on Steve Bruce and his position as manager of Newcastle United.

The Telegraph journalist says Bruce is still safe at St James’ Park and it doesn’t seem likely that this will change any time soon, despite fans clearly not being happy with this state of affairs.

Bruce helped Newcastle survive last season, but it looks like it could be another long campaign of fighting for survival in the Premier League.

There’s no doubt the Magpies have not made much progress in recent times, and Bruce’s style of play leaves a lot to be desired, though Edwards points out that consistently attacking the manager could backfire for the fans as it will only create even more negativity at the club…

More Stories / Latest News
Pablo Fornals gives worrying take on West Ham’s poor performance vs Southampton
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher Twitter banter turns sour with brutal personal digs
Gary Neville warns Man United & Man City about “serious” rivals for the title

Newcastle fans’ reaction to this will be interesting, but they’ll surely hope they can continue to do their bit to get Bruce out, even if it means a short-term loss of form.

Whether it works or not is another thing…

More Stories Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.