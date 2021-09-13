(Photo) Man United squad travel to Switzerland for Champions League opener vs. Young Boys

Following their stunning 4-1 Premier League thrashing over Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United squad are already en route to Switzerland, where they will face Young Boys in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday.

Having welcomed club legend Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club following his stunning summer transfer, Saturday at Old Trafford was a remarkable occasion.

However, now preparing to kick start their Champions League campaign, the Red Devils are already travelling abroad where they will meet Swiss side Young Boys.

Tuesday night’s European fixture is scheduled to kick off at 5.45pm and will take place at the Wankdorf Stadium.

