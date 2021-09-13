Manchester United’s win over Newcastle on Saturday may reportedly be significant in helping the club keep hold of in-form midfielder Paul Pogba.

The classy Frenchman was in superb form for the Red Devils as they thrashed Newcastle on Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming, and it’s a reminder of just what the former Juventus man is capable of.

Although Pogba has had something of an up-and-down spell at Old Trafford since joining in 2016, he has made a superb start to this season and fans will now surely be desperate for him to commit his future to the club.

According to The Athletic, Saturday’s result may have just given United a major boost in terms of persuading Pogba to sign a new contract.

Pogba is in the final year of his current deal with Man Utd, but one imagines that he may now feel more optimistic about the side being built by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Some exciting signings have joined this summer in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, with United perhaps now looking like more serious contenders for the Premier League title and other major honours.

It’s little wonder Pogba might now feel like United is the place to be, though The Athletic add that MUFC still have some plans in place in case they do lose the 28-year-old.