Premier League team of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Man Utd team-mates, plus Liverpool trio

The latest Premier League team of the week is here, with the big clubs dominating after a weekend full of hugely impressive performances from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Garth Crooks is normally very keen to include players from as many different teams as possible, but his latest team of the week on BBC Sport is a lot more big-club-heavy than usual.

Nine out of the eleven players come from just Mann Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have three players each in the XI, with the final two being Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

See below for the line up in full, which isn’t far off looking like a general Premier League best XI…

No one will be surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo in there after his memorable second debut for United, with the Portugal international showing all his trademark quality with two goals in the 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were also superb and deserve a place, though Paul Pogba might feel unlucky to miss out.

Still, Liverpool were also on top form as they strolled past Leeds, so Thiago Alcantara fully deserves a spot after pulling the strings in midfield, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also look back to their best.

Chelsea showed their title credentials by beating Aston Villa 3-0, so there’ll likely be few arguments against Romelu Lukaku, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy being in this line up.