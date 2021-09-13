Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after a strong performance against Leeds United this weekend.

The Netherlands international put in another assured display for Liverpool to show that last season’s lengthy spell out injured doesn’t seem to have done him any longer-term damage.

Van Dijk remains a world class centre-back and a hugely important player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Garth Crooks singing his praises as he named him in his Premier League team of the week.

“He knew he couldn’t score directly from the set-piece but Liverpool’s second goal came as a result of him putting the ball back in the danger zone. Van Dijk was part of another clean sheet against Leeds but looks menacing in the opposition penalty area once again,” Crooks said.

“He’s been outstanding for Liverpool since his return. Ten points for them, no wins for Leeds. With Van Dijk in the team anything is possible for Liverpool again.”

Van Dijk was certainly missed last season as LFC failed to live up to their usual high standards, finishing third in the league and failing to win a trophy.

One imagines the Merseyside giants will be a very different proposition this term and they’ll be eager to win the title back after their memorable success of 2019/20.