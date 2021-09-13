Video: Astonishing scenes as Le Havre star Boutaib sent off for squaring up to FURIOUS fan

Ligue 2 tends to be close with lots of teams fighting for promotion, and Le Havre are still well placed to make a run from the playoffs at least as they sit in tenth place after their 1-1 draw with Toulouse tonight.

There was a remarkable moment when striker Khalid Boutaib was subbed off around the hour mark, and he was eventually shown a red for getting into a furious discussion with an angry fan who had to be held back:

It’s rare that anything good will come from getting into a discussion with a fan and it’s a pretty ugly scene, while it will likely hurt the player now as he’ll get a ban for the sending off too.

Le Havre did go on to bring it back to 1-1, but you get the feeling that “supporter” probably still found something to complain about.