“We are the people!” Chelsea launch investigation following McGinn abuse

After winning 3-0 on the weekend, Chelsea’s latest victory was marred after a selection of Blues’ fans were spotted hurling sectarian abuse at midfielder John McGinn.

The Scottish midfielder was pictured running over to the west quadrant of Stamford Bridge to take a corner during the game.

In the clip in question, one fan in particular who was stood behind the advertising boards was overheard shouting: “Boo you f***ing F***** b******. McGinn, you dirty ****. F*** off you f***ing w*****. We are the people! F*** off!”

MORE: Lazio fans aim ‘banana’ chant at Chelsea and Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as ultras racially abuse Frenchman again

Following the shocking clip, as per a statement released on Chelsea’s official website, the London-based club has confirmed they have launched an investigation and will punish those responsible.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an individual using abusive language of a sectarian nature in the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday,” the statement said. “Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used.

“The club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them.

“Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the club’s investigation should contact the club via our discrimination reporting line 0207 3863355.”