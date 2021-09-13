Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have posted a hilarious video in response to their club Wrexham being included on the latest edition of FIFA 22.

The Welsh side were taken over by the Hollywood stars last year and it looks like it’s taking them places, even if Reynolds and McElhenney were supposedly not too impressed to see the club listed under the ‘Rest of World’ section of the popular football video game.

See below as Reynolds and McElhenney try to explain where Wales actually is, with some of their fans back in the US perhaps often mistakenly thinking it’s part of England…

This is a statement from the press office of Wrexham AFC regarding #FIFA22 "We're in the game". Ends.@EASPORTSFIFA ??? #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/88tYTs2lkX — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 12, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the Wrexham project continues to develop under the ownership of these big names, but they seem to be enjoying themselves so far!