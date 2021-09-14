Man United ask Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes about another big-name transfer

Manchester United have reportedly asked super-agent Jorge Mendes about a potential transfer deal for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

The Red Devils have a good relationship with Mendes, who has represented a number of their players down the years, as well as their former manager Jose Mourinho.

Mendes most notably represents Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved back to Man Utd from Juventus this summer, and Mundo Deportivo claim they also used this opportunity to enquire about another of his clients, Fati.

The Spain international is one of Europe’s most exciting talents, and his Barca future could be in some doubt as he’s in the final year of his contract at the Nou Camp.

United already have plenty of attacking talent after signing Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer, but there’s surely little doubt that a talent like Fati would be an upgrade on players like Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

It remains to be seen how realistic this is, however, as Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona are confident about keeping hold of Fati.

Then again, the Catalan giants probably felt pretty confident about keeping Lionel Messi as well, so they can’t afford to get complacent here, with the Premier League sure to be a tempting destination for Fati.

The 18-year-old is one of many big-name Mendes clients, and this is an agent who knows how to get big moves for the players he represents.