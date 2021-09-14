Clubs “starting to approach” one of Arsenal’s best players over potential transfer

Some unnamed clubs are starting to approach Arsenal over a potential transfer deal for Bukayo Saka, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano says Arsenal consider Saka untouchable for the moment, but that there has been growing interest from some teams, even if it’s not yet anything concrete like a formal bid.

Arsenal fans won’t be too pleased to hear about this, with Romano saying clubs seem to be informally asking about the England international’s situation as he becomes recognised as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in his position.

It does seem likely that the Gunners could find it difficult to keep hold of a talent like Saka for much longer if they continue to under-achieve as they have done in recent years.

Arsenal used to be regulars in the Champions League and would at least challenge for other big trophies, but they’ve had a very difficult time under Mikel Arteta after also seeing something of a decline in the last few years of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Saka may well start to feel that he’d do better to move on in the near future, but Romano insists Arsenal are determined to keep the 20-year-old and build around him and other young players.

AFC have produced a few big talents from their academy in recent times, with Saka among the most promising of the bunch, along with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.