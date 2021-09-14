The brother of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has aimed a subtle dig at the tactics of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Balogun has long looked a hugely promising talent at Arsenal, and it seems he’s getting closer to more first-team opportunities after recently signing a new contract.

Still, Arteta may not be too pleased to see Balogun’s brother Royce taking swipes at his tactical set-up during an interview with What The Footie podcast.

Discussing Balogun’s appearance in the recent defeat to Brentford, he said: “It was his time, it was really deserved, it wasn’t by luck or by chance, he fully deserved that chance.

“It was a good game for him, it was a baptism of fire, I think it was something he needed, he needed to see that this is the level.

“I think him going through that really showed he’s just started, it’s just the beginning, there’s always the next step, to me you’ve never made it until you retire, until you’re finished and you can sign off and say, ‘this is my career, my stats, my numbers’, that’s when you can see you’ve made it, you’ve done your career.

“I think the tactics and the system… I’m not going to say much, but to see him on the pitch I was really proud of him.

“It was a baptism, he really learnt it was not Under-23s, these are people who are really going for it, they want your head, even the way they were dragging him about you could tell.”