Barcelona make their former youth star a transfer priority for 2022

Barcelona are no strangers to losing a talented youngster as they seek a better chance of first-team football, but Dani Olmo’s decision to leave Barca in favour of Dinamo Zagreb was a surprise back in 2014.

He worked his way into the Dinamo team and quickly became a star, while he’s now a key player for Spain and RB Leipzig so it was only a matter of time before the rumours of a Nou Camp return started.

He’s still only 23 but he can wreak havoc from the number 10 position or on either wing, so he looks like a fine choice as they seek to overhaul their attack after the departures of Messi and Griezmann.

A report from El Chiringuito via Goal has indicated that he’s now a priority for Barca in the transfer market, and they could even move for him in January but a summer move is always more likely.

It will come down to cost as Barca aren’t exactly flush for cash but they’ve spent years wasting big money on players who were past their peak, so bringing in a talented player who’s getting better and also has a point to prove should be good business.

