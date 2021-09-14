Chelsea cleared to sign ambitious transfer target for €100million

Chelsea have reportedly been cleared to seal a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer – as long as they pay €100million.

The Blues shouldn’t have too much trouble paying that kind of money for the exciting young England international, who looks like one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment.

According to Bild, Dortmund are determined not to sell Bellingham, but seem set to accept that they’d have to let him go if they received a bid of around €100m.

Chelsea are named as one of the clubs leading the race for Bellingham’s signature, though the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are also very interested in the 18-year-old.

Chelsea have also been linked with a long-standing interest in West Ham’s Declan Rice, so it makes sense that Bellingham is another of their targets in midfield.

The former Birmingham City youngster would surely welcome the chance to return to English football at some point, even if his time with Dortmund has been key to his development.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool, United and City are also willing to pay this kind of fee for Bellingham in the near future.