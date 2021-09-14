Everton dealt major injury blow as star could be out until mid-October

Everton have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow as Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces around a month out of action with a broken toe.

The England international is now unlikely to return to action for the Toffees until after the October international break, which will no doubt hurt Rafael Benitez’s side in their upcoming matches.

Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals in 39 games in all competitions last season, and also started this campaign with three strikes in three Premier League matches.

The 24-year-old is a hugely important part of this Everton side and it will be tough for Benitez to replace him in attack, with the Spanish tactician confirming the extent of the injury yesterday.

“He has broken his toe,” Benitez said of Calvert-Lewin before the Burnley game.

“He was training with problems and playing with pain. He had an injury the other day to his quadriceps and we have to wait two to three weeks, maybe more.”

Everton fans will hope Calvert-Lewin can come back stronger after this spell on the sidelines as he’ll be vital to their ambitions this season.

