Celtic youngster Ciaron Dickson arrested as teenager dies after alleged hit-and-run

Of course, we tend to look at things through the prism of football, but there is a really horrible story from Scotland where a teenager who was making plans to start university has lost his life.

The Sun have reported that Aidan Pilkington lost his life in a hit-and-run incident at the weekend, although it’s suggested that he was initially found seriously injured so it’s natural to wonder if his life could’ve been saved if the driver of the car did stop and call for help.

The reason it’s gained national attention is that Celtic B player Ciaron Dickson has been arrested for his part in this after a car was tracked down in relation to the incident, and it’s likely that he will face some serious consequences if charges are proved.

It’s clear that Aidan Pilkington was a popular guy as tributes have poured in on social media and money is being raised through a Gofundme which sits at over £10k at the time of writing.

It appears that Celtic are not offering any comments on this for now.