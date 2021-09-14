2021/22 Champions League winner odds: Messi makes PSG favourites, Chelsea behind Man City

Paris Saint-Germain could finally get their hands on the Champions League as they’re made this season’s favourites by the bookies.

The Ligue 1 giants reached the 2019/20 final, only to be beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich, with manager Thomas Tuchel then lifting the trophy with new club Chelsea the following season.

Kai Havertz’s goal gave the Blues a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto back in May, but they’re now behind Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2021/22 odds from Ladbrokes.

City are just behind PSG, and then followed by Bayern Munich, but what about a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United? Or 2018/19 winners Liverpool?

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “The odds suggest all four English clubs will be there or thereabout in the final stages of this year’s Champions League, but unsurprisingly it looks like it’ll take something pretty spectacular to pip Lionel Messi’s PSG to the post.”

Champions League Winners odds (Ladbrokes)

PSG – 10/3

Man City – 7/2

Bayern Munich – 7/1

Chelsea – 7/1

Liverpool – 8/1

Man United – 9/1

Real Madrid – 12/1

It certainly seems like it could be a good year for English clubs in this competition, with Real Madrid not the force they once were, while Barcelona have also gone backwards and aren’t even listed here.

Messi’s PSG will surely be the team to beat, however, with Mauricio Pochettino bringing him in alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to boast what is surely one of the best attacking trios of all time.