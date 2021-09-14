CL giants working on signing Chelsea star, with Blues open to transfer

Bayern Munich are reportedly already working on a transfer deal for Chelsea striker Timo Werner, with the Blues open to letting him go.

The Germany international made the move to Stamford Bridge last summer after impressing at RB Leipzig, but he’s struggled to get going in his time in the Premier League so far.

Werner played his part in Chelsea winning the Champions League, but has mostly been well below-par and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he made a quick move back to the Bundesliga.

According to Football Insider, Bayern are interested in signing Werner, with the Bavarian giants managed by his old Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The report adds that Chelsea are open to selling Werner, so this could be a realistic deal to keep an eye on in the months ahead.

Timo Werner has been a flop for Chelsea
Chelsea fans will be disappointed that things didn’t work out with Werner, as the 25-year-old joins a long list of big-name strikers who flopped with the west London giants.

Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, Radamel Falcao and Gonzalo Higuain are others who arrived at Chelsea with great reputations before struggling to show their best form in a Blue shirt.

Chelsea did sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, however, and he’s made a great start in his second spell with the club, so CFC fans will hope Werner isn’t missed too much if he does end up leaving in the near future.

