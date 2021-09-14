Former Manchester United ace Chris Eagles has revealed that he’s signed up for Alcoholics Anonymous after receiving a driving ban.

The 35-year-old was once regarded as a big prospect when he came through at Man Utd, but he didn’t end up getting that much playing time in the first-team before moving on.

It seems Eagles is now in a pretty bad place, as he opened up in an interview about his drinking problems.

Police found him asleep at the wheel in his £70,000 car, and he’s since been to court, where he was handed a driving ban, as you can see in the images below…

Eagles now attends AA meetings, and it’s sad to think of how differently things might have gone for him if a few key incidents had gone differently.

Rio Ferdinand also revealed a big row Eagles once had with former Man Utd captain Roy Keane, which surely won’t have helped him.

“He (Eagles) went in late on Roy once or twice and Roy said to him, ‘Listen, slow down’.” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“The ball comes in again, Eagles was trying to impress, trying to leave his mark and left a little bit on Roy again and pulled his jersey. Roy just turned round and went bang in the jaw.”