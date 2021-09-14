CONMEBOL announces dates for October’s World Cup Qualifying fixtures

CONMEBOL recently wrapped up its FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this month, but South America’s governing body has wasted little time in announcing the dates for the upcoming matches in October.

Next month will see the South American nations play in another triple date of qualifying fixtures. CONMEBOL announced Thursday, October 7, Sunday 10th, and Thursday 14th are the dates for the latest slate of matches.

Some marquee matches for this FIFA window will see Uruguay vs. Colombia as the two nations fight it out for fourth place in the standings and the last automatic qualifying spot.

Furthermore, Uruguay will also see itself take on the two leaders atop the standings in Argentina and Brazil. Now, like most South American national teams, Uruguay will wonder whether they’ll have access to all their players for October’s set of qualifying fixtures.

This month saw plenty of clubs in Europe, especially those in the Premier League, successfully withhold their players and prevent them from international duty.