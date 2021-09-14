Liverpool could be a club to keep an eye on in upcoming transfer windows due to the injury to Harvey Elliott, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The exciting Reds youngster made a bright start to the season before picking up a nasty injury in the Leeds United game at the weekend, and it could now mean he’s out for the long-term.

Romano, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, says Liverpool considered making a signing in attacking midfield in the summer, but decided to give Elliott a chance after failing to find anyone who really fit the bill.

Things could now change due to Elliott’s injury, which would be similar to the Merseyside giants’ decision to sign two defenders last January when they had an injury crisis at the back.

Romano doesn’t know for sure if Liverpool will change their transfer plans now, but he says Jurgen Klopp’s side will be worth keeping an eye on.

He explains that during the summer Klopp was keen on someone who could operate both as an alternative to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane out wide, as well as being an option in midfield, with Elliott fulfilling precisely this role until his injury.