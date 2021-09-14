Everton ace named to Colombia national team all-time dream starting eleven

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics published the ideal eleven of several world national teams. One of the countries that the media outlet decided to put together the ideal starting eleven was the Colombia National Team.

Of course, these stories usually generate controversies and debates, but not so much for this South American country since most of the included players were the best in their position.

This ideal starting eleven for Colombia is a mix of players from different eras, but the majority come from the country’s golden generation, which was the 1990s. However, there are a couple of names that many are familiar with in James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao, and Mario Yepes.

Here’s how the entire ideal starting eleven looks like for the Colombia national team:

René Higuita; Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Mario Yepes, Francisco Zuluaga; Fredy Rincón, Leonel Álvarez; Carlos Valderrama, James Rodríguez; Faustino Asprilla, Radamel Falcao García and Willington Ortiz.