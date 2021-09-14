Liverpool boss Klopp identifies potential €30m transfer as ideal Firmino replacement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big fan of Nice forward Amine Gouiri as he looks for a replacement for Roberto Firmino.

The Reds could do with making some changes up front in the near future after a dip in form from Firmino in recent times, and Gouiri looks like a hugely promising player who could be the ideal long-term successor to the Brazilian at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Klopp has an interest in Gouiri, according to Fichajes, and the highly-rated 21-year-old could cost the club around €30million.

That seems a pretty decent price to pay for such a promising young player, who looks to have the skills and attributes to make him a perfect fit for Klopp’s style of football.

Amine Gouiri celebrates a goal for Nice
Even if Firmino looks slightly past his peak, the 29-year-old has had a great career at Liverpool and won’t be an easy player to replace.

Gouiri, however, looks like he could adjust well to playing that false-9 role in a similar way to Firmino, so LFC fans will surely hope there’s the potential to get a deal done.

Gouiri might not be the biggest name in world football right now, but the France Under-21 international scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and has an impressive record of four goals and one assist in four Ligue 1 games so far this term.

