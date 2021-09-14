Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their efforts to seal the transfer of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international’s future at the San Siro is in some doubt at the moment as he edges closer and closer towards being a free agent at the end of the season.

It could be that Tottenham are now making progress on winning the race for Kessie, with Calciomercato claiming that they’ve offered the 24-year-old a contract.

Spurs could do with signing a midfielder of Kessie’s quality, with Tanguy Ndombele proving a bit of a disappointment since his big move from Lyon a few years ago.

Kessie has shown what he can do in Serie A down the years, and he seems like a player who would adapt well to the pace and physicality of English football.

Tottenham will now just have to see if their contract offer can do enough to tempt Kessie, but Milan will no doubt be doing all they can to keep such an important player.