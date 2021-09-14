Leeds United supporters give Marcelo Bielsa their backing at Elland Road after Liverpool defeat

Leeds United fans gave Marcelo Bielsa their backing at the full-time whistle of their defeat to Liverpool at Elland Road.

Bielsa has earned much acclaim for the manner in which he has transformed Leeds from a team struggling to get out the Championship into an established Premier League side.

His expansive, open and entertaining style of football is also a joy for the neutrals. Though, it hasn’t been doing Leeds many favours this season to date, with the Yorkshire club sat 17th with four games played.

Leeds fans are not turning their back on their manager through the blip, though, quite the opposite.

As is written by The Athletic‘s Phil Hay, the Leeds faithful showed their support for Bielsa at the end of their most recent defeat to Liverpool on their home turf over the weekend.

“There were supportive chants for Bielsa from the crowd as the last few minutes petered out and applause for him from the gathering who stayed behind in the West Stand to watch his television interviews.”

“Nobody wants to think that this is more than a glitch because Bielsa has never had to deal with major glitches at Leeds, even in the 48 hours after that pivotal, and in some ways defining, evening at Nottingham Forest in February of last year.”

“Newcastle away now looms, a visit to a club with one point and a league-high 12 goals against from their four games and all the buzz of a human resources training day.”

“It’s a trip that should answer some questions.”

Newcastle are another side who have struggled at the start of the season. Leeds ought to be targeting three points at St. James’ to kick-start their campaign.