Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat following Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher have entered into a bit of a Twitter row this afternoon following the big debate on Monday Night Football about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Carragher and co-pundit Gary Neville discussed the differences between Ronaldo and Messi, with the Sky Sports studio also posting some stats comparing the two players.

Empire of the Kop noticed, however, that there was a strange mistake in there, with Messi’s Copa America victory missing, as well as one Champions League win, even though they remembered to include Ronaldo’s Nations League triumph.

Lineker responded, clearly unimpressed, though Carragher was quick to defend some of the decisions, explaining that Messi didn’t play enough of Barca’s 2005/06 Champions League-winning campaign for them to include it…

Ridiculous isn't it – and one of the international trophies they've included for Ronaldo is the Freakin' Nations League. Yet couldn't include the Copa America. Nobody mentioned it either. https://t.co/UfuSGx9Cry — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 14, 2021

Things eventually settled down, with Carragher insisting he was simply sticking up for their stats man, who will undoubtedly have been receiving a lot of flak for this…

As ever, this shows just how touchy people can get when it comes to comparing Ronaldo and Messi!