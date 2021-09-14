Liverpool offer cautiously optimistic outlook on Harvey Elliot’s injury recovery

There’s been plenty of discussion about the tackle on Harvey Elliott and the red card at the weekend, but the only thing that really matters now is his recovery.

You always have to worry about a young player picking up a major injury just in case they never truly recover from it, so he needs plenty of time to get back to fitness and to make sure he’s not still mentally worrying about it when he takes to the field.

Liverpool have offered an update on his condition after having successful surgery on his ankle, and they do indicate that he should return to action this season.

It really does sound like a horrific injury as it’s suggested his ankle was both fractured and dislocated, although they managed to fix that dislocation on the pitch.

An exact timescale isn’t given, simply that he will return at some point this season, so it won’t be a surprise if it takes months and it’s well into next year before he does make his full competitive return.

Liverpool also quote their doctor as saying that they don’t want to pressure with him a target for his recovery, but it’s such a shame when he looked like he would play a regular part in the side this season.