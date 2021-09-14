Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has suggested that the club could still sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, even now Cristiano Ronaldo has returned.

Haaland, 21, is one of the most exciting and coveted footballers on the planet.

The Norwegian has scored 65 goals in 65 games since signing for Borussia Dortmund, a quite bonkers record for a player of his tender age playing in one of Europe’s more competitive divisions.

With Man United’s two natural options through the middle being in their mid-thirties, Edinson Cavani [34] and Cristiano Ronaldo [36], the club are likely to find themselves in the market for a new striker.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Haaland is high on Man United’s list of priorities for the summer of 2022.

Former Red Devil Luke Chadwick, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, has revealed his belief that the deal COULD happen, with Haaland being partnered with Ronaldo not beyond the realms of possibility.

“I think for this season you wouldn’t swap Ronaldo for anyone,” Chadwick said. “But I understand that Haaland would probably be signed on a five/six year contract and would hopefully do it over that period of time.”

“We’ll see how Cristiano goes this season. There’s still the opportunity [to sign Haaland], I don’t think Haaland was ever going to go anywhere this summer, so perhaps there’s still that opportunity.”

“The way that Haaland speaks about Cristiano as well, it might all be part of a masterplan for him to come in next summer.”

The thought of having Ronaldo and Haaland leading the line does seem a little pie in the sky, but the stars may well be aligning over Manchester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a pre-existing relationship with Haaland and his relatives, with Man United in obvious need of a striker who will provide a long-term solution in attack.

The only question mark, and it is a pretty considerable one, would be as to whether the club would be prepared to negotiate with agent Mino Raiola.

If they were to put their contempt aside and sit at the negotiating table with Raiola and Haaland, Chadwick may well see his dreamt-up superstar Man United attack come to fruition.