Man United squad vs Young Boys: Star ruled out for another couple of weeks by Solskjaer

Manchester United have managed to establish themselves as Champions League regulars again after some down years, but they now need to take the next step and make a real dent in the knock-out rounds rather than dropping into the Europa League again.

They are the biggest name in the group but Atalanta and Villarreal will cause obvious problems, while the loss to Basaksehir last year was a killer and they need to avoid a similar fate against Young Boys this week.

The BBC have reported on their squad for the game, and there’s good news as Cristiano Ronaldo travels after an outstanding second debut at the weekend.

He looks even more likely to start as it’s also suggested that Edinson Cavani will miss out, while it’s even said that he could still be injured for a couple of weeks so he may need further time to get back up to speed.

Ronaldo’s winning mentality will be particularly vital in games like these as you know there’s no chance that he’s going to settle for anything less than the three points, while Raphael Varane’s experience in Europe should also reduce the number of cheap goals being given away.