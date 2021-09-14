Manchester United FIFA 22 ratings revealed, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes & Jadon Sancho

Manchester United FIFA 22 ratings seem to have been leaked online, with Mark Goldbridge tweeting out a few of the big names and their scores for the latest edition of the popular video game.

The Red Devils have some exciting new signings joining them this summer, and fans will no doubt be eager to see what kind of ratings Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are given.

There’s also an update on existing stars like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, with Goldbridge tweeting out a list in the screen-grab below.

As you can see, there’s little surprise as Ronaldo gets 91 and is top of the list, while Fernandes is not far behind on an impressive 88…

New signings Sancho and Varane also score highly, though 78 seems a little low for MUFC wonderkid Greenwood, who has been in superb form so far this season.

81 for Fred is also a little questionable, and some might even argue that 85 is a bit high for Marcus Rashford, who can be a little inconsistent, even if he has great quality on his day.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, United fans!

