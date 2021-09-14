Chelsea are reportedly ready to double Mason Mount’s wages as they look to hold talks over a new contract for the England international.

Mount has been one of Chelsea’s most important players in recent times as he’s really raised his game since first being given the opportunity to play regularly by former manager Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel replaced Lampard in January, but the German tactician has also continued to make Mount a key part of his plans, so it makes sense that the Blues now want to tie the 22-year-old down to a new deal.

According to 90min, Chelsea chiefs are ready to get discussions going with Mount’s representatives, including the player’s father, and could bump up his wages to as much as £150,000 a week.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping that Mount agrees terms and commits his future to the club, where he surely has a very bright future ahead of him.

MORE: Chelsea legend in line to land first managerial job

Mount came up through Chelsea’s academy before impressing in a loan spell at Derby County, who were also managed by Lampard at that time.

Since then, Mount has never looked back, and he’s become a real fan-favourite after his key role in helping CFC win the Champions League last season.