Awkward: Old tweet shows Gary Neville has changed his tune about Cristiano Ronaldo…

A tweet earlier this year from Gary Neville suggests he wasn’t too sure about Manchester United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neville has been fawning over Ronaldo since his return to Old Trafford, debating with Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football and insisting Ronaldo is the best footballer of all time, ahead of Lionel Messi.

Still, it seems the Man Utd legend wasn’t that convinced that Ronaldo would actually be the best signing for the Red Devils right now, as he recently tweeted that he felt the Portugal international’s heroics from the past were best left there.

See below for Neville’s take on a potential Ronaldo return to United…

Love him but think it’s better to leave the memories where they are https://t.co/hruy5Dy98k — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 24, 2021

Of course, everyone is allowed to change their minds, and one imagines Neville will think there was no way United could risk letting Ronaldo join bitter rivals Manchester City.

The 36-year-old has also got off to a superb start back at United, scoring twice in his second debut against Newcastle on Saturday.