In-form Chelsea midfielder was “offered to Newcastle” prior to Crystal Palace loan move

The Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards has claimed that Newcastle United were offered the chance to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea over the summer.

After impressing in a pretty dismal West Brom side last campaign, Gallagher joined up with Thomas Tuchel and co for pre-season, without it ever looking likely of him sticking around for the season.

Gallagher later secured another loan move to Crystal Palace, where he has begun the season in fine form, pulling the strings for Patrick Vieira’s men during their 3-0 victory over Tottenham at the weekend.

In news that’ll spark disappointment among the Newcastle fanbase, The Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards has now revealed on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast that Gallagher was offered to the Magpies:

“Gallagher, a player offered, we waxed lyrical about him playing for Crystal Palace.”

“He was offered to Newcastle, Steve Bruce wanted him. Crystal Palace could go sign Gallagher, but Newcastle can’t.”

“That tells you everything about every single manager [under Mike Ashley], like Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day, are going to be operating with their hand tied behind their back.”

Newcastle fans will already be reeling from their disappointing transfer window and dismal start to the Premier League season. The news that they missed out on Gallagher is not going to help.

Steve Bruce will take the brunt of the blame if Newcastle do find themselves in a relegation battle again this year, but there’s only so much that he can do when he’s not given the players he desires.