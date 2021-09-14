Newcastle United promote 18-year-old striker to first-team after Callum Wilson’s injury

Newcastle United youngster Dylan Stephenson has been promoted to the first-team squad after Callum Wilson was ruled out until October with a muscle injury.

Steve Bruce does not have the strength in depth that he’d probably like in his Newcastle United squad, with the cracks often showing when a player or two picks up an injury.

Unfortunately for the Magpies in this case, it was their star striker, Callum Wilson, who suffered damage to his quad and could be missing until well into October.

As a result, as has been reported by the Chronicle, Newcastle have drafted Dylan Stephenson into the first-team squad to bolster Bruce’s options in attack.

Dylan Stephenson will reportedly join up with the Newcastle United senior squad

The 18-year-old will compete with and provide cover for Joelinton and Dwight Gayle until Wilson returns from injury. It’s an excellent opportunity for him to show Bruce what he can do.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle fans will see Stephenson in action anytime between now and Wilson’s return, but he will gain invaluable experience from training with the senior squad day-in, day-out.

