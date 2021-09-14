Man United have edge over two European giants in bid to seal attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in the driving seat regarding a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga and could have a queue of top clubs chasing him in the near future if recent transfer rumours are to be believed.

Marca recently named Man Utd as one of the teams in for Olmo, and now an update from Todo Fichajes suggests they’re ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Juventus in the running for his signature.

It remains to be seen how accurate this will end up being, especially as the Red Devils already made two significant signings to strengthen their attack this summer by bringing in both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Dani Olmo is being linked with Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well feel that other areas of his squad now need strengthening, but then again Olmo might be seen as too big a talent to turn down.

Todo Fichajes suggest Leipzig will be prepared to listen to offers for Olmo next summer, and United are named as the only club who can afford the deal.

It would be exciting to see the classy Spain international in the Premier League as he approaches his peak years.

