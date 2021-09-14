Crystal Palace backed for Premier League top ten finish by former striker after impressive win over Tottenham

Former Crystal Palace striker Marcus Bent has backed the Eagles to finish in the Premier League top ten this campaign.

Palace were mightily impressive during their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in Saturday’s early kick-off.

A penalty kick from Wilfried Zaha and a double from debutant Odsonne Edouard made the difference, with Palace taking an impressive four points from clashes with West Ham (A) and Tottenham.

Former Palace striker Marcus Bent is evidently impressed with what he’s seen from Patrick Vieira’s men this season to date. He told Transfer Tavern in an exclusive interview:

“Now that Vieira’s in there, I think he’s going to try and bring in players that are quality. Hopefully they can be in the top 10 this season.”

It’s not far-fetched to think that Palace could work their way into the Premier League top ten. The club have recruited stupendously and are now really starting to operate as a unit.

There is plenty to be optimistic about from a Palace standpoint, and though there is a long way to go, they look like good value for a position among the top ten teams in the league.